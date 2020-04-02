BH15

Local News Hall & Woodhouse opens discounted ‘drive-through’ Badger Beer service in Blandford Author: Online Stories Published: 2nd April 2020 15:03 Hall & Woodhouse, the leading independent family-owned Dorset brewer, has launched a ‘drive-through' service at its Brewery Tap shop in Blandford, enabling local residents to safely purchase their favourite Badger Beers to enjoy at home, during the Government enforced lockdown.

Ben Holden, Regional Manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: "While our pubs are closed, we wished to extend the opportunity for local people to ‘bring the pub home'. Our ‘drive-through' service enables Badger Beer lovers to safely and conveniently purchase by telephone and have the orders delivered to their car or home - and what's more, during the lockdown, we're providing a 25% discount on all drink orders.

"There are many people who may be concerned about entering busy supermarkets right now, so our ‘drive-through' service will hopefully help ease pressure on supermarkets, as well as give some peace of mind to local residents."

People can choose from their favourite Badger Beer heroes, as well as local spirits such as Conker Gin, a variety of wine and Rio Tropical soft drink. To date more than 1,000 cans and bottles have been purchased by the community since the service was created. Free delivery is available to those who live within a 10-mile radius for orders of three cases or more.

Jess Holden, Visitor Centre Manager, explained: "The new service is contact-free, enabling people to maintain social distancing by staying in their vehicles. Customers are asked to call ahead to place their order and are then given an allocated time slot to arrive at the Brewery Tap. We will then safely place orders directly into people's car boots."

The drive-through Badger Beer service is available Mondays 10am-3pm, Fridays 12pm-4pm and Saturdays 10am-4pm at the Hall & Woodhouse Brewery Tap, located at the Brewery on Bournemouth Road, Blandford DT11 9LS. A home delivery service is available on Sundays for orders placed before 4pm on a Friday.

Please visit www.facebook.com/BreweryTapHW for more information or call 01258 486004.