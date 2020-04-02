  • Bookmark this page

Create an Easter family favourite with Haskins Garden Centres’ carrot cupcakes

Author: Online Stories Published: 2nd April 2020 15:17

 

Easter is a time to indulge in your favourite springtime treats. Haskins has created a carrot cupcake recipe just in time for Easter, also serving as a reminder to gardeners that now is the time to begin sowing carrot seeds. Edible flowers also make a delightful finishing touch on top of the cupcakes.

Ingredients (makes 12 cupcakes)
• 150ml sunflower oil, plus a little for the tin
• 175g light muscovado sugar
• 200g self-raising flour
• 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
• 2 tsp mixed spice
• 1 orange, zested and juiced (save the juice for the syrup)
• 2 large eggs
• 50g natural yogurt
• 200g carrots, about 2 large ones, peeled and grated

For the topping:
• 50ml runny honey
• 150g mascarpone
• 100g thick natural yogurt
• 75g icing sugar, sieved

Method
• Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and oil a 12-hole muffin tin, or line it with muffin cases.
• In a large mixing bowl, mix the sugar, flour, bicarbonate of soda, mixed spice and orange zest.
• Whisk together the eggs, oil and yogurt, then stir into the dry ingredients along with the grated carrots.
• Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, or divide between the cases, if using, then bake for 20-22 mins until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
• Turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and leave them to cool a little.
• To make the syrup, heat the honey and orange juice in a pan. Bring to the boil, then simmer for a minute until syrupy.
• Spoon a few teaspoons over each cake while still warm, then leave to cool completely.
• For the icing, mix the mascarpone, yogurt and icing sugar until just combined (if you over-mix, it will become runny).
• Use a palette or cutlery knife to swirl the icing on top of the cakes, drizzle with a little more honey.

Haskins has centres in Ferndown in Dorset, West End in Southampton and Roundstone and Snowhill in West Sussex. For more information visit www.haskins.co.uk

