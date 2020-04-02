BH15

Local News Create an Easter family favourite with Haskins Garden Centres’ carrot cupcakes Author: Online Stories Published: 2nd April 2020 15:17 Easter is a time to indulge in your favourite springtime treats. Haskins has created a carrot cupcake recipe just in time for Easter, also serving as a reminder to gardeners that now is the time to begin sowing carrot seeds. Edible flowers also make a delightful finishing touch on top of the cupcakes.



Ingredients (makes 12 cupcakes)

• 150ml sunflower oil, plus a little for the tin

• 175g light muscovado sugar

• 200g self-raising flour

• 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

• 2 tsp mixed spice

• 1 orange, zested and juiced (save the juice for the syrup)

• 2 large eggs

• 50g natural yogurt

• 200g carrots, about 2 large ones, peeled and grated



For the topping:

• 50ml runny honey

• 150g mascarpone

• 100g thick natural yogurt

• 75g icing sugar, sieved



Method

• Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and oil a 12-hole muffin tin, or line it with muffin cases.

• In a large mixing bowl, mix the sugar, flour, bicarbonate of soda, mixed spice and orange zest.

• Whisk together the eggs, oil and yogurt, then stir into the dry ingredients along with the grated carrots.

• Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, or divide between the cases, if using, then bake for 20-22 mins until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

• Turn the cakes out onto a wire rack and leave them to cool a little.

• To make the syrup, heat the honey and orange juice in a pan. Bring to the boil, then simmer for a minute until syrupy.

• Spoon a few teaspoons over each cake while still warm, then leave to cool completely.

• For the icing, mix the mascarpone, yogurt and icing sugar until just combined (if you over-mix, it will become runny).

• Use a palette or cutlery knife to swirl the icing on top of the cakes, drizzle with a little more honey.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown in Dorset, West End in Southampton and Roundstone and Snowhill in West Sussex. For more information visit www.haskins.co.uk