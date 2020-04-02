Superior seeks to recruit young talent despite the uncertainty caused by Covid-19

Dorset-based manufacturer Superior is set to continue with its apprenticeship recruitment drive in readiness for the September intake, using remote interviewing processes to overcome lockdown restrictions.

Superior, a family-owned manufacturer and supplier of high integrity o-rings and seals, aims to reassure all concerned students that its award-winning apprenticeship programme is active and progressing despite the current working and travel restrictions. Both manufacturing and business administration roles are available at its busy factory sites, based at the Ferndown Industrial Estate.

Tim Brown, managing director of Superior, says: "It is an incredibly unnerving time for many students, particularly for those who were due to complete exams this summer. We believe it is important to offer certainty and reassurance at this time to prospective apprentices, who may be concerned about how the coronavirus pandemic could impact their chances of securing an apprenticeship.

"Superior is actively seeking 2020 apprentices and will be using calculated grades. Our interview process will be a little different to our usual format but we will adapt and look at other options that will help us to find and appoint talented young people who are interested in pursuing a career in engineering or science."

The Superior Apprenticeship programme is accredited by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the National Apprenticeship Service, and applications are currently open to 18 to 24-year olds with three A levels at grade C or above. For students wishing to apply who are due to complete A levels this summer, those with calculated exam grades that are above grade C will be considered for interview.

Superior will be adapting its interview technique during this time of uncertainty and will implement virtual interviews using suitable technologies preferred by interviewees such as WhatsApp or Skype.

Successful apprentices will spend one year training at the Superior Academy with full support from the dedicated training manager, followed by a rotational placement in different areas of the business where technical experts will mentor and support each individual. Apprenticeships require a minimum of two years' commitment and up to six years for a Masters' qualification.

Tim adds: "We are committed to delivering the best possible experience to our apprentices. Our current intake are all working extremely hard during this unprecedented time, via remote learning or by working in our busy factory, helping us to deliver our components to some of the world's finest manufacturing companies in a diverse range of sectors including medical, electronics, food and beverage, engineering and automotive."

For more information about Superior's Apprenticeship Academy, and to apply please visit Superiorltd.com/academy/.

Tim Brown, managing director at Superior