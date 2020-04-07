Bournemouth & Poole College to host live Q&A for students and parents

Students and parents are encouraged to tune in to the Bournemouth & Poole College's live Facebook Q&A session with the Vice Principal for Curriculum on Wednesday, April 8 at 1pm.

Jacqueline Page will be on hand to answer any questions that people have following the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation's (Ofqual) recent announcement on how GCSE and A-level grades will be awarded this year after the cancellation of exams due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

This is the first of a series of social media engagements that are planned with various staff over the coming weeks, covering a number of education areas and topics.

Jacqueline Page explained: "Although our Student Support and Wellbeing Teams are operating as usual at this time, we wanted to provide parents and students with the opportunity to interact with us in a whole new way, which will enable us to reach as many people as possible that may be struggling with the latest Ofqual announcement.

"We may be in unprecedented times, but we remain committed to our students' education and providing them with the latest information and advice on how to best proceed to limit the interruption caused by the current global heath crisis."

In response to the Government enforced lockdown, the College closed its sites to students on Wednesday March 18, and began its virtual teaching on Monday March 23. All students are now studying remotely and taking part in virtual lessons given by staff. Applications for all courses and apprenticeships remain unaffected and can be made online through the website.

Please visit www.facebook.com/BPCollege to log onto the live Facebook Q&A with Jacqueline Page.

