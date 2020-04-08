The Portsmouth Arms raises crucial funds for local causes through virtual pub quizzes

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th April 2020 17:17



The Portsmouth Arms in Hatch Warren, part of the Hall & Woodhouse managed house family, has raised more than £9,000 for three local causes following the launch of its daily live pub quizzes.

St. Michael's Hospice has received £5,825, £1,360 has been raised for Basingstoke Foodbank and £1,888 has been raised for Hampshire Medical Fund since the quizzes began. Each week the pub will nominate a new charity to support and people can choose to make a voluntary donation through the ‘donate' link on the Facebook Page.

The pub's Facebook page has received over 100,000 views on the virtual pub quizzes which have been live streamed daily since the Government enforced lockdown. A family-friendly quiz for children is live streamed on the Facebook page at 5pm and the adult quiz is run from 8-9.30pm each day. During the weekends, a special themed quiz is streamed at 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays for all the family to take part in.

Richard Curtis, General Manager of the Portsmouth Arms, explained: "I wanted to create something for my local community that would enable them to have the same pub experience that they would receive in one of our houses, right in their living room. I never imagined that our quizzes would reach so many people, not just across the country, but from across the globe in the West Indies and Canada.

"I run our family-friendly quizzes with the help of my nine-year-old son Oliver. My inspiration behind having Oliver join me on the quiz is everything that we are about as a company. We are a family, and I'm trying to replicate what I would love to hear about on a quiz and to encourage children and parents to take time out together and have some fun.

"This is our opportunity to be there for the community, as they are there for us 365 days a year. Our company's common purpose is to make people's day, so I am thrilled that our quizzes have become a highlight of so many people's day - providing some light-hearted entertainment for all the family."

Daisy Mitchell, Deputy Head of Fundraising at St. Michael's Hospice, added: "Thank you to the team at the Portsmouth Arms for their incredible community spirit and wonderful fundraising for our hospice.

"Our round the clock care continues to support patients with life-limiting illnesses, and we are truly grateful to The Portsmouth Arms, Hall & Woodhouse and the general public for supporting us during this difficult time."

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent family company that brews award-winning Badger ales and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England. The business is dedicated to supporting its communities and causes, having raised over a quarter of a million pounds in the past year for its Air Ambulance charity partnership, on top of their regular and extensive local charity donations.

Please visit www.facebook.com/portsmoutharms to take part in the daily pub quizzes.

