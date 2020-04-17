Two Hall & Woodhouse pubs make food donations to Autism Wessex

Author: Online Stories Published: 17th April 2020 13:30

The Old Granary in Wareham and St. Peter's Finger in Lytchett Minster, part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, donated a large amount of fresh and long-life food products to Autism Wessex, following the pubs' temporary Government enforced closure.

Amy Steele, General Manager of The Old Granary, explained: "We are thrilled to have helped Autism Wessex at this incredibly difficult time. Some of the donated food went to the charity's care home Manor Road, its students at Portfield School, as well as people in the community who have been impacted by the Coronavirus lockdown.

"Another donation went to Dorset Children's Foundation, a charity Autism Wessex works with, to help a little boy called Noah who has a health condition which profoundly affects his day to day life. His family were isolated, and his dad had to take 12 weeks leave from his job due to the virus, but our food donation has supported Noah and his family in these challenging times."

Sara Armstrong, Community Fundraising Executive at Autism Wessex, said: "Families are at the heart of what we do and we are proud to work in partnership with a family-owned business such as Hall & Woodhouse, and other charities like Dorset Children's Foundation, to help families in need due to the current health crisis. When we all pull together as one big team, we can make a fantastic contribution to our community. Huge thanks to all involved and especially to Hall & Woodhouse for such a generous gesture."

Patsy Hallmey, Co-Founder of Dorset Children's Foundation, added: "The Dorset Children's Foundation is very grateful to Autism Wessex for so kindly including one of our families. It has been lovely for two charities who care about children to work together. We would also like to extend our thanks to Hall & Woodhouse for their incredibly selfless gesture."

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent family company that brews award-winning Badger ales and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England. The business is dedicated to supporting its communities and causes, having raised over a quarter of a million pounds in the past year for its Air Ambulance charity partnership, on top of their regular and extensive local charity donations.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information.

