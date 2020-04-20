College invites Dorset residents to learn new skills during lockdown

Bournemouth & Poole College is offering Dorset residents, aged 19 and above, the opportunity to learn a new skill and gain qualification during the Government-enforced lockdown by completing one of their free online courses.

More than 20 courses are available in a range of subjects including mental health, dementia care and digital skills.

The College boasts a 99.6% pass rate for these nationally recognised online adult courses. 100% online, studying can take place at any time. College assessors will be on hand throughout the learning process to provide guidance and ongoing support.

Sharon Mackett, Director of Learning - Business, Digital and Leadership at Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "As we are currently being asked to stay at home, we have an opportunity to invest our time into something positive for ourselves, to increase our knowledge and enhance our skillset for professional or personal reasons, as well as helping to stimulate our minds as we spend more time at home than we are used to.



"We have a broad range of courses on offer that cover a mixture of interests. 100% online, all the resources are provided in a user-friendly way. Many of our current learners love this way of studying and have actually completed more than one. It is a perfect way to learn, especially in the current climate."

Emma Scott decided to study an online course in Understanding Autism and another in Challenging Behaviour as she has a son who has autism, developmental delay and sensory processing disorder. She said: "I have learnt how to support someone with autism, support positive behaviour, different methods of communication, person-centred support, legislation and guidance, sensory processing and the senses, positive reinforcement, managing behaviour, support services, triggers and patterns of behaviour and much more.

"My assessor has been very supportive and is always on hand for any support I need."

Please visit thecollege.co.uk/online-courses to find out more information and to register your interest for an online course.