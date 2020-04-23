Dolphin Shopping Centre helps families stay connected during lockdown

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has launched an online initiative to promote positivity throughout the community at this unprecedented time, called the Positivity Postcard.

The Positivity Postcard can be downloaded via the Dolphin's website and used to create a personalised postcard design, with a special message to family and friends. The postcard can then be sent in the post or via email.

John Grinnell, Dolphin Shopping Centre Manager, said: "Following the confirmation of the extended Government-enforced lockdown, we wanted to create something that will help spread some positivity amongst our community and help families to still feel connected. The Positivity Postcard can be easily downloaded at home and sent to a loved one at a time when many people are unable to see extended members of their family and friends face to face.

A host of online quizzes, activities and games will also be released on the Dolphin Centre's social media channels over the coming weeks for all the family to get involved in. This is in conjunction with the centre's existing Self-Care Sundays campaign, which promotes the benefits of positive health and wellbeing in a variety of different ways.

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is open for essential items, Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.15pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Only key retailers remain open to the public. These are Marks & Spencer, Boots, Holland & Barrett, WHSmith, Cycle Paths, Poundland, McColl's and Wilko. Specsavers also remain open for emergency appointments only. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website. All other retailers are shut for the foreseeable future, per the Government directives.

Please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk or the centre's social media channels to download the Positivity Postcard template and follow the latest updates.