Embrace your green fingers: Top tips for growing your own fruit and vegetables

Published: 23rd April 2020





Many people are on the hunt for new hobbies and ways to boost their productivity. As a rural charity promoting farming and horticulture, the Dorchester Agricultural Society (which runs the Dorset County Show) is encouraging people to engage with nature and develop new skills through growing their own fruit and vegetables at home.

Will Hyde, Dorset County Show Secretary commented: "Every year, we see around 1,000 entries into our horticulture classes at the Dorset County Show, as lots of people are keen to learn more about home-growing. As the weather warms up and peak growing season begins, now is the perfect time to get started.

"Growing your own fruit and vegetables has a multitude of benefits. Aside from helping you save on your grocery bills, the process is therapeutic and it's a rewarding experience - there's something very satisfying about sitting down to a meal you've created from seed to plate. What's more, you don't need a huge space to do it, so anyone can get involved."

Read on for the Dorchester Agricultural Society's key tips to help your home-grown fruit and vegetables thrive.

1. Be creative with your growing spaces. You don't need a garden, or even special pots to grow fruit and vegetables. A balcony or even a window ledge can work, but make sure you scope out your sunniest spots to help growing conditions and invest in grow lights where necessary. You can also fashion containers out of anything you have to hand, such as an old kitchen bin or bucket. Make sure to add drainage holes to ensure any excess water runs out.

2. Pick your timings carefully. It's important to sow your fruit and vegetable crops at the right time of year and harvest at the right time, to get the best quality you can. May is prime time for sowing carrots, beetroot, swedes and turnips outdoors, whilst chillies, peppers and cucumbers can be sowed indoors.

3. Use organic compost to boost your soil quality. Soil quality is fundamental to making sure what you grow is as healthy as it can be. Vegetable growing uses a lot of soil nutrients, so adding compost helps replace these nutrients. Avoid any fertilisers containing harsh chemicals and opt for good quality bagged compost, well-rotted manure or even homemade compost. Developing your own compost can also help reduce your food and garden waste, as you can add things like fruit and vegetable peelings, tea bags and eggshells.

4. Create a watering regime. Water regularly, but also feel your soil to determine how often. Moist soil will stick to your hand and form into a ball, whereas drier soil that needs water will barely hold together and appear hard, baked or cracked on the surface. It's best to water in the early morning, so water can run into the soil and reach plant roots easily without too much excess water lost to evaporation.

5. Know your light levels. All plants need some amount of light in varying levels, so it's best to research the specifics needed for different fruit and vegetables. Whilst carrots, radishes and other root vegetables need around 3-4 hours' light (either natural sunlight or from grow lights where needed), lettuce and spinach are more tolerant to shade and end up suffering with dry, curled leaves when exposed to too much light.

Will Hyde continued: "Whether you're embarking on a full farming experience in your back garden or just want to add some home-grown goodness to your cooking, gardening is a truly enjoyable pastime. What's more, our local farmers are working hard to provide for the UK, so growing your own produce is a great way to learn first-hand about how your food is produced."

The Dorset County Show will be held on 5th and 6th September 2020. For more details, visit dorsetcountyshow.co.uk.

