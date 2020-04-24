Pubs provide new services to the community during lockdown

Author: Online Stories Published: 24th April 2020 11:58

Two West Sussex-based Hall & Woodhouse Business Partner (tenanted) pubs have found creative ways to support their local community during the Government-enforced lockdown.

The Fox Inn, Horsham, has launched an online grocery shop where people can order household essentials including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, milk and toilet roll. Collection or delivery is available seven days a week to the pub's neighbouring villages including Cranleigh, Billingshurst and Loxwood.

Tristan Weaver, owner of The Fox Inn, said: "As soon as we received the news from the Government that we would have to close our doors to guests in our usual capacity, we got our heads together on how we can provide the same pub experience, that our guests can enjoy safely at home.

"This has been a huge team effort and taken a lot of hard work to pull together in a short timeframe. However, I am proud of what we have achieved and that we have been able to continue to serve our locals at their time of need."

A temporary takeaway service is also available Tuesday to Saturday, 5.00-8.30pm, and Sunday lunch is available 11.30am-4pm for delivery or collection. A range of pub favourites including sausage and mash and fish and chips, as well as a selection of beers and wine, are available throughout the week.

At The Lamb Inn, West Wittering, frozen homemade meals are available for locals to order online and pick up at their allocated time slot. Dave Skinner, owner of the Lamb Inn, explained: "We are doing our best to help our community and to assist people, who by necessity, are making fewer trips to the supermarket and finding it hard to source their favourite meals."

Chris Chapman, Head of Business Partnerships at Hall & Woodhouse, added: "It is great to see so many of our Business Partners supporting their local communities, especially the most vulnerable people during these difficult times. It is only by all of us working and supporting one another, that we will come through this. That is why at Hall & Woodhouse we are committed to providing our Business Partners with the financial support and advice needed to help them through this period of uncertainty."

Up to date information on delivery services, takeaway menus and grocery services are available on each pub's Facebook page or website, or by telephoning the pub in question.*

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent family company that brews award winning Badger Ales and runs an estate of high-quality pubs in the south of England. In response to the Government enforced lockdown, Hall & Woodhouse has confirmed its support of its Business Partner estate by cancelling all rent and service charges and suspending loan repayments for eight weeks from Sunday March 22.

Please visit www.hall-woodhousepartnerships.co.uk for more information on H&W's Business Partnerships.

