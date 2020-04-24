New Birdworld owners commit to ongoing care of animals during shutdown

Author: Online Stories Published: 24th April 2020 12:08

Birdworld has set out its commitment to providing an exceptional level of care for its 1,100 animals, despite the Government-enforced lockdown.

Haskins Garden Centres acquired the park at the beginning of the year and has ensured that financial provisions are in place to support the business while it is closed to the public.

Julian Winfield, chief executive of Haskins Garden Centres, said: "We have implemented the Government's recommended furloughing scheme at the park, retaining 17 key members of staff to provide the exceptional care that the animals require. The park is currently closed to the public, during what would have been the park's peak season, and we are continuing to cover the monthly running costs that include the care, feeding and veterinary fees for the birds.

"We are dedicated to seeing this difficult time through to the best of our ability, prioritising animal care, but it is clear that the shutdown will have a financial impact on the business that will take years to recover from."

Duncan Bolton, Curator at Birdworld, added: "Being closed over the Easter break has already significantly impacted our income that goes towards the upkeep and feeding costs of our animals. There have been a number of reports in the media on the plight of zoos and so we are incredibly thankful to have the support of our parent company, Haskins, as it allow us to maintain the welfare of our animals during the current global health crisis.

"We have a loyal fan base at Birdworld and we can't wait to re-open the park to our visitors when it is safe to do so, and we thank them for their support."

