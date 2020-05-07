BH15

Local News Hall & Woodhouse supports Sussex communities with Rio soft drink donation Author: Online Stories Published: 7th May 2020 11:44 Hall & Woodhouse has donated more than 1,300 bottles of its Rio Tropical Light soft drink to UK Harvest food rescue and education charity that operates throughout Sussex.



UK Harvest collects quality surplus food from a variety of retailers and directly delivers it to charities that provide assistance to people and families across the UK. In response to the current times, the charity is asking for donations to be made to create food parcels containing essential food and drink items for vulnerable members of the community.



Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "With our pubs being temporarily closed, we wanted to use this time to give back to our local communities and support the amazing work that UK Harvest is doing to minimise food waste and help vulnerable people across the county.



"During this difficult time, we are committed to living and breathing our company's purpose of making people's day and serving our communities even in these unprecedented times."



Rio is a soft drink made with 10 per cent fruit juice and sparking water with a unique tropical taste. It is owned and nurtured by Hall & Woodhouse, an independent family company that also brews award-winning Badger ales, and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England. The business is dedicated to supporting its communities and causes, having launched a Community Chest Emergency Fund to help those in financial difficulty in the coming months. The remaining Community Chest funds will be distributed later in the year, to focus on supporting voluntary and charity organisations through their recovery and resilience phase.



Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information.