  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

College pledges to support local foodbanks at time of crisis

Author: Online Stories Published: 12th May 2020 11:24

                 

Bournemouth & Poole College has pledged to raise £2,000 for the Trussell Trust as part of the national ‘FE Food Bank Friday' campaign.

Backed by more than 20 colleges across the country, the aim of the campaign is for further education providers to come together to raise awareness of the impact that COVID-19 is having on foodbanks, and the corresponding decline of donations.

Bournemouth Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust's network of foodbanks and will be one of many that will benefit from the money raised by the College.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "We wish to replicate the success of the other colleges and be part of a national movement that highlights the need to support our local communities through the global health crisis and beyond.

"As staff and students are now working and studying remotely, it is difficult for us to physically donate any items to our local foodbank. By backing this campaign, we are hoping to raise £2,000 so that foodbanks can continue to support vulnerable families and individuals, who are financially struggling at this time."

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bournemouth-poole-college-fe-foodbank or please visit www.thecollege.co.uk for more information. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies