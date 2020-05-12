College pledges to support local foodbanks at time of crisis

Author: Online Stories Published: 12th May 2020 11:24

Bournemouth & Poole College has pledged to raise £2,000 for the Trussell Trust as part of the national ‘FE Food Bank Friday' campaign.

Backed by more than 20 colleges across the country, the aim of the campaign is for further education providers to come together to raise awareness of the impact that COVID-19 is having on foodbanks, and the corresponding decline of donations.

Bournemouth Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust's network of foodbanks and will be one of many that will benefit from the money raised by the College.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "We wish to replicate the success of the other colleges and be part of a national movement that highlights the need to support our local communities through the global health crisis and beyond.

"As staff and students are now working and studying remotely, it is difficult for us to physically donate any items to our local foodbank. By backing this campaign, we are hoping to raise £2,000 so that foodbanks can continue to support vulnerable families and individuals, who are financially struggling at this time."

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bournemouth-poole-college-fe-foodbank or please visit www.thecollege.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.