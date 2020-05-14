  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Wilko team at Dolphin Centre raises over £300 for Poole Hospital Charity

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th May 2020 09:19

The team at Wilko in the Dolphin Shopping Centre, took part in a sponsored cyclothon over the bank holiday weekend, to support their local NHS heroes. 

In total the team cycled 150 miles, which is the equivalent of cycling to central London from the Dolphin Shopping Centre. Thanks to the generosity of shoppers, the team raised a total of £345 for the NHS frontline workers.

This cyclothon is part of a wider community campaign called ‘Poole Hospital Heroes', which to date has collectively raised £31,596. The fund was created to support NHS workers by boosting staff morale and aiding their wellbeing during the current global health crisis.

John Grinnell, centre manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "Being located so close to Poole Hospital, it only felt right that we did something at the centre to contribute towards the ‘Poole Hospital Heroes' fund. The team at Wilko always demonstrate such positive team spirit and enthusiasm when it comes to getting involved in fundraising. Well done to them and a massive thank you to our frontline workers."

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is open for essential items, Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Only key retailers remain open to the public. These are Marks & Spencer, Boots, Holland & Barrett, WHSmith, Cycle Paths, Poundland, McColl's, Ewa's Café and Wilko. Specsavers and Vision Express also remain open for emergency appointments only. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website. All other retailers remain closed as per the Government directives.

Please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/pooleheroes for more information on the campaign or to make a donation.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies