Wilko team at Dolphin Centre raises over £300 for Poole Hospital Charity

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th May 2020 09:19

The team at Wilko in the Dolphin Shopping Centre, took part in a sponsored cyclothon over the bank holiday weekend, to support their local NHS heroes.

In total the team cycled 150 miles, which is the equivalent of cycling to central London from the Dolphin Shopping Centre. Thanks to the generosity of shoppers, the team raised a total of £345 for the NHS frontline workers.

This cyclothon is part of a wider community campaign called ‘Poole Hospital Heroes', which to date has collectively raised £31,596. The fund was created to support NHS workers by boosting staff morale and aiding their wellbeing during the current global health crisis.

John Grinnell, centre manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "Being located so close to Poole Hospital, it only felt right that we did something at the centre to contribute towards the ‘Poole Hospital Heroes' fund. The team at Wilko always demonstrate such positive team spirit and enthusiasm when it comes to getting involved in fundraising. Well done to them and a massive thank you to our frontline workers."

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is open for essential items, Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Only key retailers remain open to the public. These are Marks & Spencer, Boots, Holland & Barrett, WHSmith, Cycle Paths, Poundland, McColl's, Ewa's Café and Wilko. Specsavers and Vision Express also remain open for emergency appointments only. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website. All other retailers remain closed as per the Government directives.

Please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/pooleheroes for more information on the campaign or to make a donation.

