Hall & Woodhouse makes Rio soft drink donation to Exeter COVID-19 test centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th May 2020 13:58

Hall & Woodhouse has donated 900 bottles of its Rio Tropical Light soft drink to the volunteers at the Exeter drive-through coronavirus test centre.

Daniel Thompson, General Manager of the Lighter Inn, which is part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, is currently volunteering at the test centre along with five other team members from the pub.

Situated at the Honiton Road Park and Ride in Exeter, the testing facility opened last month for NHS staff and other key workers.

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "With our pubs being temporarily closed, we wanted to use this time to give back to our local communities and support the amazing work that our key workers are doing across the county.

"During this difficult time, we are committed to living and breathing our company's purpose of making people's day and serving our communities even in these unprecedented times."

Rio is a soft drink made with 10 percent fruit juice and sparking water with a unique tropical taste. It is owned and nurtured by Hall & Woodhouse, an independent family company that also brews award-winning Badger ales, and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England. The business is dedicated to supporting its communities and causes, having launched a Community Chest Emergency Fund to help those in financial difficulty in the coming months. The remaining Community Chest funds will be distributed later in the year, to focus on supporting voluntary and charity organisations through their recovery and resilience phase.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.