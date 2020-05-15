The Portsmouth Arms breaks world record in aid of local charity

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th May 2020 13:59

Richard Curtis, General Manager of the Portsmouth Arms pub in Basingstoke, has broken the Guinness World Record for the world's longest marathon as a quiz master.

Following a 34-hour and 11-minute virtual quiz, Richard raised more than £21,000 for The Pink Place Cancer Charity in Basingstoke. Thousands of people joined the live stream quiz on the pub's Facebook page to support the chosen charity.

Richard's record-breaking charity quiz marathon comfortably beat the previous world record holder, Jason Hinkledire from the USA. Jason broke the record on April 12, 2014 following a 33-hour and eight-minute quiz in Pennsylvania.

Richard explained: "I am so grateful for everyone who took the time to support our cause and help us raise an incredible amount of money for The Pink Place Cancer Charity, while breaking a record attempt in the process."

Richard has hosted daily virtual pub quizzes since the Government-enforced lockdown began and has raised over £40,000 to date for many local charities including St. Michael's Hospice, Basingstoke Foodbank and Hampshire Medical Fund.

Richard added: "From what started out as an idea to create a virtual pub quiz to help people stay in and stay connected, I am incredibly humbled by the continuous support I have received and how it has grown. Without the support of my local community and people's generosity from across the globe, I wouldn't have been able to give back to these amazing local causes."

The Portsmouth Arms is part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, an independent family company that brews award-winning Badger ales and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England.

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "Our purpose as a company is to make people's day and serve the communities in which we operate. What Richard has been doing delivers that in spades: providing hours of quiz entertainment for locals and people from around the globe, whilst raising tens of thousands of pounds for great local causes. His world record was an extraordinary achievement, great fun and indeed a privilege to be part of."

