Weird Fish staff strike a pose to model latest collection

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th May 2020 09:46

Leading UK lifestyle clothing brand Weird Fish is adopting a new approach to lifestyle photography, by asking staff members to model pieces from its latest Active Life collection to help market the products online.

With lockdown measures in place, Weird Fish has used the opportunity to find new and creative ways to promote the collection, by sending staff a selection of garments to wear and photograph. The initiative also aims to boost staff engagement in the new collection while they work from home and keep active, as well as adding a unique voice and authenticity to the products.

Weird Fish staff members have shared photos of themselves at home putting the new collection to the test, showcasing the garments in real-life settings while carrying out activities such as yoga, walking, garden games and even handstands.

Naomi Hedicker, Brand Communications Manager at Weird Fish commented: "Taking part in our staff photography initiative has really helped bring the new collection to life for me. I have actually really enjoyed increasing my home activity levels during lockdown. I am missing being able to do aerial training so am improvising with some simple gym equipment. The new bamboo Active Life range is so soft, it is really comfortable to wear for any of the activities I have been trying out."

John Stockton, Managing Director at Weird Fish added: "We want to continue building an authentic look and feel for our products, so have used our Active Life collection as an opportunity to do something a bit different - showcasing our clothing in the ‘real world' and an everyday setting.

"Our ethos centres around offering relaxed, easy-going and feel-good clothing that gives a ‘forever weekend' feeling. Our staff are already an active bunch, so we felt they were perfectly placed to try out this new range from the comfort of their own homes. After all, we want to show our customers that we love the brand as much as they do."

The Active Life collection incorporates new sustainable bamboo fabrics with moisture-absorbing technology, that are kinder to skin and kinder to the planet, along with an Active take on Weird Fish's famous Macaroni fabric. Key pieces include the Tamra Bamboo Yoga Leggings (£30), with a bamboo, cotton and spandex fabric blend for extra flexibility, and the Alastor Printed Bamboo T-Shirt (£25), featuring a luxury soft feel and nature-inspired print as a nod to the brand's sustainability credentials.

The new Weird Fish Active Life collection is available online now at www.weirdfish.co.uk.

