The College hosts first series of virtual open events to comply with Government guidelines

Author: Online Stories Published: 29th May 2020 09:11

Bournemouth & Poole College is hosting its first series of virtual open events in June to adhere to the Government's guidelines on social distancing.

Taking place every Thursday from June 11 to June 25, 9am-6pm, attendees will be able to join the virtual event through Zoom, the video conferencing service.

Jacqueline Page, Vice Principal for Curriculum at Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "We wanted to create an innovative way to still be able to host our June open event in the current times and hope to demonstrate that we are committed to supporting students' careers throughout the current circumstances and beyond."

Staff will be virtually providing information on a wide range of courses at the College, as well as extensive careers advice, and top tips on how to boost your CV.

Prospective students and parents will also have the opportunity to also ask any questions during each session.

Jacqueline added: "We decided to host three separate events to allow for each further education option to be given the dedicated focus it requires. We hope that the events give piece of mind to students and provide them with insight into life at the College."

The breakdown of the open event topics are as follows:

• Thursday 11th June- full-time courses and apprenticeships

• Thursday 18th June- degree level and access to high education

• Thursday 25th June- adult skills

The College will be recording the live sessions with lecturers for people to watch back if they're unable to join the event or wish to re-watch at a later date. The schedule for each open event can be found online.

Bournemouth & Poole College is the largest provider of further education and apprenticeships in the area. All students are now studying remotely and taking part in virtual lessons given by staff. Applications for all courses and apprenticeships remain unaffected and can be made online through the website.

People who wish to attend the open events are asked to register via www.thecollege.co.uk before each event. The College will then confirm the event join details; a Zoom account is not required.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.