Hall & Woodhouse makes food donation to St Mungo’s crisis projects across the south

Hall & Woodhouse has donated over 1,000 bottles of its Rio Tropical Light soft drink and 580 packets of Pipers crisps to the homeless charity St Mungo's.

St Mungo's is currently supporting around 1,600 people who were rough sleeping or in night shelters in hotels across the South of England, including London, Bristol, Brighton, Bournemouth and Oxford. They are providing these vulnerable people with emergency accommodation, healthcare and food as well as supporting them with their next steps after the crisis including permanent accommodation, health and employment.

Hannah Oates, Assessment and Reconnection Worker at St Mungo's, explained: "It's so important to have food and drink delivered to the hotel. It helps our residents remain healthy and prevents them from having to leave the site for shopping trips. Treats are especially welcome as they keep everyone's spirits up in anxious times."

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman of Hall & Woodhouse, said about the donation: "With our pubs being temporarily closed, we wanted to support a charity that has multiple support networks across the south, to ensure our donation reaches as many vulnerable people as possible. St. Mungo's is the largest provider of homelessness services in the country and we are pleased to hear of the positive impact it has made so far.

"We remain committed to living and breathing our company's purpose of making people's day and serving our communities even in the current times."

Rio is a soft drink made with 10 percent fruit juice and sparking water with a unique tropical taste. It is owned and nurtured by Hall & Woodhouse, an independent family company that also brews award-winning Badger ales and runs a collection of around 180 beautiful pubs and inns across the south of England. The business is dedicated to supporting communities and causes through its Community Chest Emergency Fund to help those in financial difficulty in the coming months. The remaining Community Chest funds will be distributed later in the year, to focus on supporting voluntary and charity organisations through their recovery and resilience phase.

