Hall & Woodhouse confirms phased managed pub re-opening plans

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd July 2020 10:39

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), the leading independent family-owned brewer, will begin a phased re-opening of its managed pubs from Tuesday July 7, after polling the opinions of more than 10,000 of its regular guests.

Table service will be provided in both the restaurant, bar and garden area of the pubs with each table positioned to maintain the recommended two metre social distance. Guests wishing to visit the pub for drinks and or meals are required to make a telephone or online reservation prior to their visit. To begin with, bookings of no larger than six people will be available, with guests able to book for 90 minutes periods at their table.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We have been working tirelessly to prepare for our re-opening and all team members have undertaken extensive training to learn and feel confident with our adapted ways of working. We have also completed a risk assessment in line with the COVID-19 secure guidelines issued by the Government, to consider all aspects of our guests' safety when choosing to visit us. We decided to re-open our managed pubs in a safe and controlled way for our returning team and guests to prioritise their welfare and not rush our re-opening.

"We surveyed our guests twice during closure to ask what safety measures they would like to see in place when we re-open. We received over 10,000 responses and this feedback helps ensure we deliver the highest levels of hospitality, without compromising on guests' safety. We will be continually reviewing our safety practices to identify any improvements that can be made as things evolve. We're excited about being able to do what we love again, and we look forward to welcoming back our guests over the next few weeks."

All managed pubs will be accepting contactless payment and if people prefer, they can choose to order and pay on their phone. A reduced menu will be in place to allow for appropriate social distancing in the kitchens and one single-use menu will be on each table and then appropriately disposed of.

There will be designated entrances and exits into the pub, with multiple hand sanitising stations throughout for guests' use. Enhanced and more frequent cleaning will also be actioned throughout the entire building during the day, including restrooms and frequent touch points.

Please visit each individual pub's website for more information on its re-opening date. Each pub will take bookings seven days prior to re-opening. Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.