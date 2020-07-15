The College to host virtual Parents Event

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th July 2020 09:52

Parents and guardians are invited to join Bournemouth & Poole College's virtual Parents Event on Thursday July 23 from 5.30-7.30pm.

In response to the impact the global health crisis has had on education, the College is hosting the event to provide reassurance and guidance to parents, by explaining the different opportunities available to students to achieve their future career goals.

The event will consist of a series of presentations and interactive Q&A sessions on relevant topics including apprenticeships, study programmes and student support available at the College.

Please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/parents-event to book onto the event.

