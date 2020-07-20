Talbot Village Trust helps rape crisis service adapt in response to COVID-19

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th July 2020 13:19

Talbot Village Trust has donated £16,000 to the Sexual Trauma and Recovery Service (STARS), a Dorset-based charity that offers support to people in the community who have experienced sexual violence.

STARS is the only specialist rape crisis service in Dorset that offers free support regardless of age or gender. From April 2019 to March 2020, STARS supported over 1,800 individuals and throughout lockdown, calls to their telephone support line increased by 155% when compared to the same period in 2019.

The donation from Talbot Village Trust was used to install additional IT infrastructure and soundproofing to increase the number counselling rooms at the STARS centre. These changes have allowed the centre to expand the capacity of its online and telephone support-line services and provide additional specialist counselling sessions for those clients who have experienced their sexual violence within domestic abuse.

Helen Stevens, Service Manager at STARS, commented: "We are delighted to have received this additional funding from Talbot Village Trust. It has enabled us to increase capacity across our frontline services to ensure we can sustain the increased demand for our support during such a challenging time".

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee at Talbot Village Trust, added: "We are glad we could help this valuable local charity, by providing the crucial funds needed to help it adapt to remote working, in response to the Coronavirus crisis. We want to assist charities and groups in our area with their projects the best we can as we understand the benefit they have in our community. We know STARS will keep giving amazing support to everyone who needs it in Dorset."

Talbot Village Trust meets biannually and is accepting applications for funding from both previous and new applicants in the area before the Trustees meet in autumn 2020. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

