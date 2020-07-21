Buzz around the Dolphin Centre’s rooftop honey design competition

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole is providing shoppers with the opportunity to design its popular rooftop honey packaging.

The Centre is encouraging designs to be created based on the NHS and key worker heroes, with all funds raised from the sales of the centre's honey going to Poole Hospital Charity. Competition entrants have until the Friday, August 21 to submit their designs, just in time for the expected honey harvest at the end of August.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "The rooftop honey is extremely popular with our shoppers and we thought it was only right to get them involved in the design of our new packaging. We wanted to acknowledge the great work that our key workers are doing in the local area and help fundraise to support their effort. We are hoping to receive some really creative submissions that capture the community spirit we have here in Poole."

Competition entrants are asked to create a design on an A4 piece of paper, which incorporates the NHS and key worked hero theme.The design can then be sent to competitions@dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk for consideration. The winner will then receive £100 in vouchers to spend at the Centre.

Every year the harvest from the beehives, which are located on the centre's rooftop garden, is extremely successful. This summer, the centre is expecting a second hive to be occupied by a new swarm of bees. The rooftop beehives are part of a wider commitment to becoming an environmentally sustainable centre. The rooftop is also home to an eco-friendly garden that includes a wide variety of plants.

Please visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk/whats_on/competition-time for more details about the competition.

