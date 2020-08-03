  • Bookmark this page

Training company embraces technology to deliver permanent blended learning sessions

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd August 2020 13:02

                

National training company, Ouch, has launched a series of new training courses that are safely delivered face-to-face as part of a new blended learning approach.

After the success of using Zoom to teach delegates during lockdown, the company decided to evolve its offering and deliver its popular training courses in a blended learning format, backed by a range of awarding bodies including IOSH (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health). This approach brings together online teaching with traditional classroom-based methods to provide a rounded learning experience.

Su Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing, commented: "The pandemic presented an opportunity for Ouch to offer flexibility with our training methods. Of course, face-to-face learning remains a core aspect of our offering, with practical parts of the qualification needing to be assessed by a qualified Ouch trainer. However, by keeping some aspects of the training online, businesses can easily fit the qualification in around their busy schedules, cutting down on travel time and enabling us as a company to extend our reach.

"The safety of delegates and staff remains our top priority, we have performed risk assessments at each venue, making necessary changes to ensure the environment is a secure learning space."

The first blended learning session recently took place at one of the company's training venues in Dorset. Ouch welcomed delegates for the practical element of their qualification for the UK Asbestos Training Association's (UKATA) non-licensed asbestos course.

Comprehensive risk assessments have been carried out in all training venues, to enable the safety of both delegates and staff members. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to throughout all sessions, with clear markers around the premises reminding all delegates of the social distancing rules.

The following courses will be offered in a blending learning format; mental health first aid, asbestos safety training, fire safety training, first aid, behaviour safety training and well-being training.

Ouch Training delivers a wide range of bespoke health, safety and wellbeing training and supports businesses across the UK. The company's flexible nature allows for bespoke training sessions which facilitate a memorable learning experience which is both enjoyable and worthwhile.

For more information please visit www.ouchtraining.co.uk

Comments

