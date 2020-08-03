Shoppers at the Dolphin Shopping Centre pull together to provide 2,000 food parcels

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd August 2020 13:05

More than 2,000 food parcels have been given to vulnerable people and families across the county, from donations made by shoppers to the Poole Dolphin Shopping Centre foodbank since March.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "The generosity of our shoppers has been outstanding. Even during a global health crisis, local people still understand the importance of the food bank. At the centre, we can see first-hand the need for this service and will continue to help in whatever way we can."

The centre remained open for essential retail throughout the pandemic, encouraging shoppers to donate food items to the foodbank that is facilitated by Faithworks Wessex.

The foodbank can be found opposite Marks and Spencer's in the centre, with donations still being accepted during opening hours.

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is currently open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Elderly and vulnerable customers are encouraged to shop between the hours of 9am to 10am, whilst NHS and key workers will be given priority between 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.