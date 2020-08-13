  • Bookmark this page

The College to provide GCSE students with support on the next steps

Author: Online Stories Published: 13th August 2020 12:27

Students who are looking at their further education options post GCSE results day, have the opportunity to explore Bournemouth & Poole College's virtual ‘Come to College' event.

Running from Thursday August 20 until Friday September 4, students will have access to a variety of online resources including recordings on the different subject areas available at the College, 360-degree tours of the facilities and exclusive videos from the Student Union and Student Support Teams, giving an insight on life at the College.

Throughout this period, people are encouraged to speak directly with the relevant tutors and careers advisors to ask any questions they may have about the next steps. All required phone numbers will be available online.

For people who are unable to access the online tools, the College can safely host limited numbers on-site. Attendees will be required to adhere to the social distancing measures and wear a face covering for one-to-one meetings. Queuing may be required outside.

Please call 01202 205205 or visit www.thecollege.co.uk/come2college to find out more.

