Waterside Holiday Group sets bar high for holiday park cuisine with new Dorset Fine Dining partnership

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th August 2020 10:56

Waterside Holiday Group has announced it is combining forces with leading caterers, Dorset Fine Dining, at its Osmington Holiday Park, as part of its commitment to being a best in class Dorset holiday park destination.

Dorset Fine Dining, a professional catering company based near Sherborne, will be serving up a new eclectic dinner and Sunday lunch menu at The Country Club restaurant at Osmington Holiday Park. The new partnership with Waterside Holiday Group builds on the park's luxury holiday offering, with a range of premium lodges for holiday rentals and holiday home ownership. The exclusive woodland retreat is situated in the peaceful hamlet of Osmington Mills, near Weymouth, and includes a heated outdoor pool, terrace, and state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Allen Main, Waterside Holiday Group General Manager commented: "We pride ourselves on providing guests with a high-quality holiday experience and holiday home ownership, showcasing the very best of Dorset, so Dorset Fine Dining aligns perfectly with our values. As a Dorset-based business, we also feel it is important to support other local companies as we begin to return to a sense of normality. By working together, we can bring more tourism to the area and help boost our local economy."

Dorset Fine Dining is owned and operated by professional chef, Nick Holt, who began his career training in classical French cuisine under the first British chef to gain a Michelin Star with the Roux brothers at Le Poulbot in London.

Nick commented: "My focus is to develop a range of simple dishes which celebrate the fantastic local produce Dorset has to offer. Our menus will change seasonally, and specials will be available. I'm delighted to be working with Waterside Holiday Group to bring my vision to life and look forward to introducing diners at Osmington Holiday Park to delicious local Dorset cuisine."

Dorset Fine Dining will be serving its new menu from now until the end of the season (2nd November). Service times are Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 5pm and 9pm, with Sunday lunch service between 12pm and 5pm.

The Country Club Team will be serving a light lunch menu from Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 2pm, with all customers required to book and sign in for NHS Track & Trace purposes.

In line with the Government's health and safety guidelines, The Country Club has introduced various new measures including hand sanitising stations, face coverings for serving staff, plastic shields in the bar area and increased spacing between tables for social distancing purposes.

For more information or to book a stay, visit https://www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk/our-holiday-parks/osmington/.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.