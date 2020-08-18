Dolphin Shopping Centre distributes hundreds of vouchers to celebrate 50th anniversary

Author: Online Stories Published: 18th August 2020 10:33

Over 200 shoppers have been rewarded with money-off vouchers to spend at the Dolphin Shopping Centre as part of its milestone birthday celebrations this year.

In July last year, the centre invited shoppers to write a postcard to their future selves, posting it in the centre's Snail Mailbox, in return for a £5 shopping voucher.

Six-year-old Imogen Jones was one of many who sent a carefully crafted postcard last year while visiting Dorset with her family. Imogen said: "I kept asking mummy about the card - I was so excited that it was coming. I'd drawn deckchairs with hearts on them to remind myself of the fun I had on holiday. I think I asked mummy about the postcard 39 times after I posted it, and then one morning it came through the letterbox!"

Imogen made the 70-mile trip back to Dorset when she received her postcard a few weeks ago, where centre management presented her with a voucher. Commenting on the whole experience Imogen asked: "Can we do another one so I can come back next year?"

Abigail Jones, Imogen's mum, said: "It seems like just yesterday that we arrived at the centre. Imogen has been so excited about the postcard ever since our trip to Dorset, so it was wonderful to see her reaction when it arrived. It's certainly been a real highlight of our year."

Centre Manager, John Grinnell said: "Imogen has certainly been hot on our heels since posting her card back at our 50th birthday anniversary party. She was first in line to come and collect her voucher, which she assures us will be spent on something nice for herself."

"We love how much of a strong community we have at the centre, as the shoppers really make it what it is today. Here's to the next 50 years!"

The centre, which officially opened its doors on 1st July 1969, has also added to its birthday festivities by hosting a series of events including a giant pass the parcel, a parade of life-size walking birthday cakes and a brief return of the centre's iconic wooden animals.

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is currently open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. Elderly and vulnerable customers are encouraged to shop between the hours of 9am to 10am, whilst NHS and key workers will be given priority between 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Each retailers' specific opening times are available on their website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.