BH15

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy
Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more

- Ann - Hamworthy Matters
Bournemouth & Poole College excels above national average for adult skills

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th August 2020 10:07

 

 

Bournemouth & Poole College has exceeded the national achievement rate for its Access to Higher Education (HE) diplomas by 15%, achieving an impressive 93% success rate across its range of diploma courses.

Announced in CAVA's (Cambridge Access Validating Agency) summer results, this score is up from last year's result of 88% and it is the third year that the College has scored above the national average, securing a ‘Beacon College' status with CAVA.

Tracey Griffin, Assistant Principal of Curriculum at the College, said: "The Access to HE diplomas provide many adults with life-changing opportunities and we are very proud of what our students have achieved in what has been a really difficult academic year.

"We wish all our students well as they begin university in September and are pleased to have supported their journey as they embark on their future career paths."

Students can choose to study from a range of seven different Access to HE diploma subjects at the College including humanities, computing and science. Access to HE Diplomas are designed specifically for adults looking to study a higher education course but may not have the relevant formal entry qualifications. Students can apply for an Advanced Learner Loan to cover the cost of the diploma, and if they complete a higher education course at university, the debt will be written off.

Please visit www.thecollege.co.uk/access-he for more information.

