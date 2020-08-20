Bournemouth & Poole College celebrates GCSE results success

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th August 2020 12:01

The GCSE results are in and Bournemouth & Poole College is celebrating another year of brilliant results.

The College's GCSE students received outstanding pass rates, with 99.53% in English and 100% in Maths. From these results, 44% in English and 40% in maths received high grades (9-4).

Tracey Griffin, Assistant Principal at Bournemouth & Poole College, said "This is an incredible achievement for our students, who have once again surpassed the national average. We are extremely proud of our students and their great results. After an unprecedented year, our students should be incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication they have shown to their studies. Matching previous year's results, we're delighted that the College is able to continue providing excellent English and maths provision for our students."

Earlier this month, it announced that the College has been ranked number one for its English and maths provision. Out of 162 colleges across the country, the College came out on top in the National Achievement Rate Table for GCSE English and maths.

Many students who have received their desired results will be choosing to continue their education at Bournemouth & Poole College in a range of full-time and part-time courses, apprenticeships and degree level courses.

For more information about the range of courses available at Bournemouth & Poole College, go to thecollege.co.uk or call 01202 205205.

