Hall & Woodhouse to extend ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ offer at own cost

1st September 2020

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has committed to extend the ‘Eat Out To Help Out' scheme in the majority of its managed pubs until the end of September, following positive guest response.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "We have been delighted by our communities' positive response to the ‘Eat Out To Help Out' scheme, so it only seemed right that we extend the offer ourselves, as a thank you to the guests who have supported us since our reopening. We also wanted to ensure that guests who are yet to visit us due to the high demand during August, still have the opportunity to benefit from the discount throughout September.

"We are thankful for the government's support that was available to us throughout August, that not only supported our industry as a whole, but also provided guests with a phenomenal incentive to experience our safe and well-managed pubs. We felt it was important to extend this offer beyond the government's support and run this offer ourselves, to build on the momentum that has been made across our estate since the easing of lockdown."

Guests will continue to receive 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to the value of £10 per person. The discount can be used by guests as many times as they like, no voucher is required and there is no minimum spend.

The H&W scheme will run until Wednesday September 30 and will be available Monday - Wednesday across the majority of the H&W managed pub estate*. Please note select houses will remain closed on Mondays, as well as some being closed on Tuesday September 1.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information on the scheme and for the specific opening times for participating pubs.

