September virtual open event at the College

Author: Online Stories Published: 17th September 2020 12:52

Bournemouth & Poole College is to host a virtual open event for aspiring students.

On Wednesday September 23 from 4pm to 8pm, prospective students will have the opportunity to find out more about the College's courses and apprenticeships.

Hosted on the College's website, the virtual open event will feature recorded presentations and Q&As covering the subjects on offer, 360-degree tours of the College and information about the student support available.

Using dedicated telephone numbers, prospective students will also have the opportunity to speak with teaching staff, get careers advice and find out more about how The College supports its students throughout their studies.

Go to thecollege.co.uk/open for more information and to register for the virtual Open Event.

