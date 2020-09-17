  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

September virtual open event at the College

Author: Online Stories Published: 17th September 2020 12:52

 


 

Bournemouth & Poole College is to host a virtual open event for aspiring students.

On Wednesday September 23 from 4pm to 8pm, prospective students will have the opportunity to find out more about the College's courses and apprenticeships.

Hosted on the College's website, the virtual open event will feature recorded presentations and Q&As covering the subjects on offer, 360-degree tours of the College and information about the student support available.

Using dedicated telephone numbers, prospective students will also have the opportunity to speak with teaching staff, get careers advice and find out more about how The College supports its students throughout their studies.

Go to thecollege.co.uk/open for more information and to register for the virtual Open Event.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies