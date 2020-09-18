Recognition for Badger Beer in 2020 World Beer Awards

Author: Online Stories Published: 18th September 2020 17:28

Locally brewed, Badger Beer, has been announced as the UK country winner for ‘The Golden Champion' in the Pale Beer category at the 2020 World Beer Awards.

Four other beers by the Blandford-based brewer have also been recognised for great taste. ‘Twice Tangled' was awarded silver in the IPA category while ‘The Cranborne Poacher' took home bronze in the Flavoured category. ‘The Blandford Fly' ale achieved bronze in the Favoured Herb and Spice category, and one of the brewer's most historic beers, ‘The Fursty Ferret', was also awarded bronze in the Pale Beer category.

Toby Heasman, Head Brewer at Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We are delighted to see so many of our beers recognised in this year's World Beer Awards, notably ‘The Golden Champion' has been nationally celebrated as being among some of the UK's best beers.

"As we approach our 250th anniversary as a brewer, it's encouraging to see Badger Beer continuing to be recognised for its great tasting pints. Expertise and knowledge of the brewing craft has been passed through the Woodhouse family from generation to generation, and these awards are testament to the dedication to quality that is shown by the entire Hall & Woodhouse team."

The World Beer Awards select the very best in all internationally recognised beer styles through a prestigious tasting and judging process.

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent company that brews award winning Badger Ales and runs an estate of high-quality pubs in the south of England. The family-owned brewery uses only the finest ingredients, with every Badger Beer being inspired by the Dorset countryside, resulting in a diverse and characterful range of beers.

Badger Beer is available at key retailers, as well as in Hall & Woodhouse's public houses across the south of England.

For more information on the award winning Badger Beers, please visit www.badgerbeers.com and find your nearest Hall & Woodhouse pub via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.