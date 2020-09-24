Grant giving charity supports Dorset Reclaim with £20,000 donation

Dorset Reclaim, a charity which provides low income families with access to affordable furniture and white goods, successfully applied for a £20,000 grant from the Talbot Village Trust COVID-19 Support Fund.

As families were being rehomed into unfurnished accommodation in order to self-isolate during lockdown, the demand for basic household goods has increased throughout the pandemic.

Since then, the charity has been able to subsidise the cost of various white goods, providing over 50 families with essential items such as beds, fridge freezers and cookers. Dorset Reclaim was also able to bring staff members back into the business to facilitate this emergency response.

Normally, the charity encourages families and individuals to visit one of its three depots to browse the wide range of furniture and white goods available at discounted prices. However, due to the pandemic, Dorset Reclaim was forced to close all depots and cease the free collection service which it provides.

Dorset Reclaim Chairman, Ray Tovey, commented: "It was a real lifeline to receive this funding from Talbot Village Trust. It enabled us to run a reduced service, ensuring families in need had access to key items. For example, we were able to provide a cooker and white goods to a family who were fleeing domestic violence. With no income, the mother had little hope of getting these essential items elsewhere."

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee at Talbot Village Trust, added: "The current crisis has caused financial difficulty for many people, resulting in a high level of instability for families across the county. Staff and volunteers at Dorset Reclaim have worked incredibly hard to ensure families have access to basic goods which they need to live."

With a predicted wave of redundancies as the Government's furlough scheme ends next month, the charity has set aside a small amount of the grant funding to help vulnerable families over the coming months.

Talbot Village Trust's COVID-19 Support Fund was launched in response to the need for grants to help organisations that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the fund have now closed, but the Trust is now accepting grant applications for its usual fund before the Trustees meet in spring 2021. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

