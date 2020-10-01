Over 500 learners enrolled onto The College’s free online courses during lockdown

1st October 2020

Bournemouth & Poole College has received a record number of adults enrolling onto its free adult online courses during the lockdown.

More than 500 learners registered to develop a new skill and gain a qualification between March and June 2020, on one or more of The College's 24 free online courses. This is a 44% rise in learners compared to the same period last year.



Over 350 learners have already completed their courses with a 98% success rate and gained the relevant qualifications to support their personal and career development. Popular course subjects related to creating business start-ups, health and social care, digital skills, and hobby-style courses such as wine services.



Sharon Mackett, Director of Learning - Business, Digital, Leadership and ESOL at Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "It is no surprise that we saw a peak in people choosing to enrol onto courses that focus on business management, administration, and business start-ups during lockdown. With so many people still feeling uncertain about the future of their employment, this data provides us with reassurance that the range of subject areas we offer meets the current demand."



"I am proud that The College was able to support so many adult learners at a time when learning and self-development was imperative to boosting people's mental health and wellbeing. We're anticipating a further rise in enrolment as the government furlough scheme comes to an end next month. We currently have spaces for people to benefit from a variety of online-based courses and are able to welcome applications from all over the south."



The College boasts a very high 98% learner pass rate for its nationally recognised adult courses and by being fully online, enrolment and studying can take place at any time. College assessors are on hand throughout the learning process to provide personal guidance and learner support.



