Hall & Woodhouse extends guest discount into October

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th October 2020 13:17

Further to its extension of the ‘Eat Out To Help Out' scheme in September, Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has committed to an October promotion, offering guests 25% off the bill at most of its managed houses Monday - Wednesday.

The offer comes as a new menu is set to launch across the brewer's estate of pubs in the south of England.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, commented: "We are incredibly thankful for the support that we received from our guests who have dined with us over the summer. As we head into an uncertain autumn and winter, we wanted to continue thanking and giving back to our communities who are central to our continued success.

"We hope that this offer will appeal to new and existing guests and will give them the opportunity to trial our new menu, while benefitting from the discount in the week."

Guests will receive 25% off food, up to the value of £10 per person. The discount can be used by guests as many times as they like, no voucher is required and there is no minimum spend.

The H&W scheme will run until Wednesday October 28 and will be available Monday - Wednesday across the majority of the H&W managed pub estate*.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information on the offer and for the specific opening times for participating pubs.

*The full list of participating pubs are as follows:

Black Horse, Iver Heath

Black Swan, Crawley

Brewery Tap, Blandford (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)

De Havilland Arms, Fleet

Goffs Manor, Crawley

Hangleton Manor, Hove

Monmouth Ash, Verwood

Peacock Farm. Bracknell

Portsmouth Arms, Basingstoke

Talisman, Southampton

Yachtsman, Poole

Angel, Longham

Cranberry Farm, Cranbrook

Grasshopper, Poole

H&W Bath

H&W Portishead

H&W Wichelstowe

Lighter, Topsham

Ship Inn, Weymouth

Black Rabbit, Arundel

Black Horse, Hookwood

Empress of Blandings, Copythorne

Gardeners Arms, Ardingly

Hornbrook, Horsham

Jolly Sailor, Bursledon

Moat, Sevenoaks

Osborne View, Fareham

Plough, Bursledon

Queens College Arms, Tadley

Seven Stars, Petersfield

Wheatsheaf, Salisbury

World's End, Patching

House Martin, New Milton

Milk Churn, Melksham

St Peter's Finger, Lytchett Minster

World's End, Taunton

Eel Pie, Twickenham (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)

Prince Edward, Bayswater (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)

