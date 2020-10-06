Hall & Woodhouse extends guest discount into October
|Author: Online Stories
|Published: 6th October 2020 13:17
Further to its extension of the ‘Eat Out To Help Out' scheme in September, Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has committed to an October promotion, offering guests 25% off the bill at most of its managed houses Monday - Wednesday.
The offer comes as a new menu is set to launch across the brewer's estate of pubs in the south of England.
Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, commented: "We are incredibly thankful for the support that we received from our guests who have dined with us over the summer. As we head into an uncertain autumn and winter, we wanted to continue thanking and giving back to our communities who are central to our continued success.
"We hope that this offer will appeal to new and existing guests and will give them the opportunity to trial our new menu, while benefitting from the discount in the week."
Guests will receive 25% off food, up to the value of £10 per person. The discount can be used by guests as many times as they like, no voucher is required and there is no minimum spend.
The H&W scheme will run until Wednesday October 28 and will be available Monday - Wednesday across the majority of the H&W managed pub estate*.
Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information on the offer and for the specific opening times for participating pubs.
*The full list of participating pubs are as follows:
Black Horse, Iver Heath
Black Swan, Crawley
Brewery Tap, Blandford (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)
De Havilland Arms, Fleet
Goffs Manor, Crawley
Hangleton Manor, Hove
Monmouth Ash, Verwood
Peacock Farm. Bracknell
Portsmouth Arms, Basingstoke
Talisman, Southampton
Yachtsman, Poole
Angel, Longham
Cranberry Farm, Cranbrook
Grasshopper, Poole
H&W Bath
H&W Portishead
H&W Wichelstowe
Lighter, Topsham
Ship Inn, Weymouth
Black Rabbit, Arundel
Black Horse, Hookwood
Empress of Blandings, Copythorne
Gardeners Arms, Ardingly
Hornbrook, Horsham
Jolly Sailor, Bursledon
Moat, Sevenoaks
Osborne View, Fareham
Plough, Bursledon
Queens College Arms, Tadley
Seven Stars, Petersfield
Wheatsheaf, Salisbury
World's End, Patching
House Martin, New Milton
Milk Churn, Melksham
St Peter's Finger, Lytchett Minster
World's End, Taunton
Eel Pie, Twickenham (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)
Prince Edward, Bayswater (Tuesdays & Wednesdays only)
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.