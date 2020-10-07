Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest donates more than £50,000 to support local causes

Hall & Woodhouse, the leading independent family-owned Dorset brewer, has awarded more than £50,000 to 35 local causes across the south through its Community Chest Awards.

The annual awards are an initiative created by Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), with the ambition to improve both the facilities and the lives of people in the community, by providing grants to local voluntary groups and causes that require financial support.

Lucinda Gray, Company Relationship Manager & Next Generation Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "In a year of such challenge, we're proud to be helping others make a difference to their communities. We understand and have heard first-hand from the charities, how necessary the grants are for the survival of these local causes.

"The donations are going to a real mix of charities across the south; from youth services to mental health support, to those that specialise in facilities for people with disabilities, to free computer access for those who need it most."

The annual awards ceremony took place virtually this year and included an online beer and cheese tasting session led by Mark Woodhouse. All winners and judges received a ‘Dorset Dozen' beer box, a selection of characterful and crafted Badger ales, along with the recommended selection of accompanying cheeses, so that guests could participate in the event online.

This year, Bridport & District Citizens Advice has been granted £1,000. The charity provides free, independent and impartial advice to people in the Bridport district. The pandemic has meant that normal services are being challenged and most of the services are being delivered by volunteers working from their homes. The grant will be used towards volunteer expenses and training. East Dorset Citizens Advice also received a grant of £1,000 to train and recruit advisers.

HomeStart South East Dorset, an independent registered charity that supports struggling families, received £1,500 to train new volunteers. HomeStart North Dorset also received a donation of £1,500, enabling the organisation to continue providing its services within the county.

The Lantern Trust, which was established in 1983 to benefit vulnerable and marginalised people in the Weymouth and Portland area, received a donation of £1,500. The grant will be used towards the running costs of delivering a Safe Sleep Project which provides supervised night-shelter accommodation for homeless people during the winter months.

As part of the Community Chest Awards, an emergency fund of £9,500 was allocated to help local causes earlier in the year during the nationwide lockdown.



Applications will be open for the 2021 Community Chest awards in March, where voluntary groups can request funding ranging from £300 to £5,000, to help them achieve their aims. Grants could be awarded for new equipment, training, transport or running costs, and can be made towards youth services, the elderly, or any other projects that enhance the local community.

