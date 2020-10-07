BH15

>

News

>

Local News Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest donates more than £50,000 to support local causes Author: Online Stories Published: 7th October 2020 17:32 Hall & Woodhouse, the leading independent family-owned brewer, has awarded more than £50,000 to 35 local causes across the south through its Community Chest Awards.

The annual awards are an initiative created by Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), with the ambition to improve both the facilities and the lives of people in the community, by providing grants to local voluntary groups and causes that require financial support.

Lucinda Gray, Company Relationship Manager and Next Generation Family Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "In a year of such challenge, we're proud to be helping others make a difference to their communities. We understand and have heard first-hand from the charities, how necessary the grants are for the survival of these local causes.

"The donations are going to a real mix of charities across the south; from youth services to mental health support, to those that specialise in facilities for people with disabilities, to free computer access for those who need it most."

The annual awards ceremony took place virtually this year and included an online beer and cheese tasting session led by Mark Woodhouse. All winners and judges received a ‘Dorset Dozen' beer box, a selection of characterful and crafted Badger ales, along with the recommended selection of accompanying cheeses, so that guests could participate in the event online.

This year, the Chichester Information Shop received a grant of £1,500. The organisation provides free information, advice, support and counselling for young people aged 13-25 who may be suffering issues such as anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, self-harm, bullying and complex trauma. The grant will help to support a bank of volunteer counsellor sessions and relative clinical supervision.

Horsham Matters has received a grant of £1,500. The charity supports vulnerable residents facing crisis across the Horsham District and provides a range of services from foodbanks to night shelter, as well as the supply of furniture and essential household items to newly housed persons.

The Black and Minority Ethnic Young People's Project based in Brighton has receive a grant of £2,000. The organisation provides weekly support via telephone calls to members, including young people and their families, during this challenging period. The grant will be used towards the annual salary of a youth worker, to enable the weekly sessions for young people to continue.

As part of the Community Chest Awards, an emergency fund of £9,500 was allocated to help local causes earlier in the year during the nationwide lockdown.

Applications will be open for the 2021 Community Chest awards in March, where voluntary groups can request funding ranging from £300 to £5,000 to help them achieve their aims. Grants could be awarded for new equipment, training, transport or running costs, and can be made towards youth services, the elderly, or any other projects that enhance the local community.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.