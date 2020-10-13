Talbot Village Trust funds community outreach project throughout health crisis

Author: Online Stories Published: 13th October 2020 10:40

The grant giving charity, Talbot Village Trust, donated £10,000 to Winton Corps Salvation Army to fund essential community outreach services in response to the global pandemic.

As a result of the nationwide lockdown, the Winton Corps was forced to close its café and offices, which meant that members of the community who rely on the charity, had no access to essential facilities including affordable meals and support groups.

To overcome feelings of isolation, funding from the Trust was used to create a dedicated phone support service, which is co-ordinated by a team of volunteers. This continues to allow the charity to stay in touch with its members who are self-isolating and feeling cut off from the community.

In addition, the grant was used to put food parcels together and then be distributed within the local area, with priority given to the homeless. Financial support was also offered to individuals who were adversely impacted by lockdown.

Captain Nicola Muir, Community Outreach and Pastoral Support Head, commented: "This generous donation from Talbot Village Trust has enabled us to continue responding to the high number of requests for support within the community. Just being able to contact vulnerable members who we would usually see daily, felt like we were making a real difference. Without this help, we would have struggled to provide this vital support, so thank you."

Russell Lucas-Rowe, Trustee of Talbot Village Trust, added: "The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but especially challenging for vulnerable members of our society. The Winton Corps has done a brilliant job of helping the local community and we are proud to be supporting such a crucial charity."

The Salvation Army is a Christian charity that supports vulnerable individuals through its churches and community centres, more commonly known as ‘corps'. The corps offer a range of services such as non-for-profit restaurants, charity shops and facilitate events such as craft groups for the elderly, stroke recovery support groups and a young parent's social group.

Talbot Village Trust's £1million COVID-19 Support Fund was launched to help organisations that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the fund have now closed, but the Trust is now accepting grant applications for its usual fund before the Trustees meet in spring 2021. Please go to www.talbotvillagetrust.org for more information.

