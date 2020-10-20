Waterside Holiday Group defies industry lockdown woes with major acquisition deal

Published: 20th October 2020

Waterside Holiday Group is celebrating a breakthrough in the holiday park industry following the effects of COVID, as it announces a new holiday park acquisition deal, thought to be one of the first of its kind in the industry since the onset of the pandemic.

The company, which currently operates three holiday parks in Dorset, is branching out of the county for the first time and taking ownership of an existing holiday park near Looe, Cornwall.

The announcement comes following a difficult year for the UK holiday industry, which has been stunted by the effects of COVID as many holiday parks and accommodation were forced to close during lockdown.

Dave Bennett, CEO at Waterside Holiday Group commented: "We can't deny the effects of COVID-19 have hit our industry hard, and many businesses are still having to recoup months of lost business during lockdown. However, we have worked hard through this difficult period and I am delighted to report that we have recovered and maintained a stable and forward-thinking focus. This new acquisition comes after a year of careful planning and consideration and forms part of our wider growth strategy."

Waterside Holiday Group first launched in 1963, with Ralph and Esther Jacobs first purchasing Waterside Holiday Park in Weymouth. The business has passed down the generations over the years, with granddaughter Miranda Jacobs now Director of the business.

The company's newly acquired park, covering 55 acres and named Tregoad, is situated within the picturesque Cornish countryside, nearby the coastal town and fishing port of Looe. Tregoad is being handed over to Waterside Holiday Group by owners Pete and Tina Hannay, who have managed the park for 17 years.

Pete Hannay commented: "We are incredibly proud to have grown our business into the success it is today but after much deliberation, we have made the decision to move on to other projects as we head towards eventual retirement. It was important to us to hand the reins over to a driven family business, so we are delighted to be welcoming Waterside Holiday Group as the new guardians of our much-loved park. We have every confidence their long-term commitment and investment plans will see Tregoad develop and flourish."

The new acquisition will undergo a sympathetic, high-quality enhancement of the park's existing landscape, including a refresh of facilities and creation of new pitches for premium holiday homes.

Dave Bennett continued: "We are committed to a phased redevelopment approach to ensure as little disruption to the existing park and local community as possible. We're keen to mirror the high-quality offering across our three existing sites, while staying true to the values of the traditional Cornish countryside and culture. We are focused on blending unobtrusively into the environment and its community. This new development is a landmark moment for Waterside Holiday Group and we're very much looking forward to taking the business to its next exciting stage."

Waterside Holiday Group currently operates three parks in Dorset: The Waterside Holiday Park & Spa on Weymouth's Bowleaze Cove, Chesil Vista on Portland Road, Weymouth, and Osmington, in Osmington Mills.

For further information about Waterside Holiday Group, please visit https://www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk.

