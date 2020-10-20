Waterside Holiday Group acquires Cornish Holiday Park

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th October 2020 17:18

Tregoad Park near Looe has been acquired by family-run Waterside Holiday Group, representing its fourth holiday park and its first in Cornwall.

Waterside Holiday Group currently operates three holiday parks in Weymouth, Dorset, having first launched in 1963 by Ralph and Esther Jacobs. The business has passed down the generations over the years, with granddaughter Miranda Jacobs now Director of the business.

Tregoad is being handed over to Waterside Holiday Group by owners Pete and Tina Hannay, who have managed the park for 17 years.

Pete Hannay commented: "We are incredibly proud to have grown our business into the success it is today but after much deliberation, we have made the decision to move on to other projects as we head towards eventual retirement. It was important to us to hand the reins over to a driven family business, so we are delighted to be welcoming Waterside Holiday Group as the new guardians of our much-loved park. We have every confidence their long-term commitment and investment plans will see Tregoad develop and flourish."

The new acquisition, covering 55 acres, will undergo a sympathetic, high-quality enhancement of the park's existing landscape, including a refresh of facilities and creation of new pitches for premium holiday homes.

Dave Bennett, CEO at Waterside Holiday Group commented: "We are committed to a phased redevelopment approach to ensure as little disruption to the existing park as possible. We're keen to mirror our high-quality offering across our three existing sites, while staying true to the values of the traditional Cornish countryside and culture. We are focused on blending unobtrusively into the environment and its community. This new development is a landmark moment for Waterside Holiday Group and we're very much looking forward to taking the business to its next exciting stage.

"Our new acquisition has come at a unique time for our industry, as COVID-19 has significantly impacted many businesses. However, we have worked hard through this difficult period and I am delighted to report that we have recovered and maintained a stable and forward-thinking focus, while continuing to offer the enjoyable holiday experience our guests know and love. This new acquisition comes after a year of careful planning and consideration and forms part of our wider growth strategy."



Waterside Holiday Group currently operates three parks in Dorset: The Waterside Holiday Park & Spa on Weymouth's Bowleaze Cove, Chesil Vista on Portland Road, Weymouth, and Osmington, in Osmington Mills.

For further information about Waterside Holiday Group, please visit https://www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk.

