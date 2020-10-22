BH15

Local News Create homemade toffee apple bread & butter pudding this Halloween with Haskins Garden Centres Author: Online Stories Published: 22nd October 2020 11:55 Haskins Garden Centres has created an easy to follow recipe which is the perfect boredom buster for families looking to bake some comforting homemade treats this half term. Jason Froggatt, Group Catering Manager at Haskins, said: "This Halloween-inspired twist on the traditional bread & butter pudding is perfect to share in front of the fire, as the evenings are drawing in and the nights are getting colder. "With apple harvesting in full swing, we wanted to create a simple recipe that can incorporate families' home-grown produce. Now is the perfect time for those who are considering growing their own, to plant bare-rooted apple trees to enjoy a fruitful harvest next autumn."

Ingredients (serves 6)



• 3 red dessert apples (If not using home-grown apples you can buy Golden Delicious, Granny Smiths, Braeburn, Gala, Pink Lady etc.)

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 4 tbsp golden caster sugar

• 397g can of caramel

• 6 brioche finger rolls, sliced into rounds

• 3 eggs

• 400ml full-fat milk

• 200ml double cream

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• Vanilla ice cream to serve (optional)



Method



1. Start by coring the apples and slicing into rings that are around 2mm thick. Mix in with the lemon juice and 2 tbsp of sugar. Spread two thirds of the caramel over the base of a large baking dish (a 20 x 30cm baking dish works well).

2. Next, slice the brioche finger rolls into rounds and layer with the apple slice mixture in the bottom of the baking dish. Make sure to overlap the apple mixture with the brioche and then spoon the remaining caramel over the top.

3. In a jug whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, vanilla extract and 1 tbsp of sugar. Pour the mixture over the brioche and apple lining, making sure the entire base is covered.

4. Wrap the baking dish in cling film and set aside for at least 30 minutes or leave overnight in the fridge.

5. Heat the oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 3. Unwrap the pudding and sprinkle the remaining 1 tbsp sugar onto the top of the pudding before baking.

6. Bake for 45-50 mins until the top is golden. Serve with vanilla ice cream and toffee popcorn or go for a warming dollop of custard on the side.



With careful planning this autumn, gardeners will benefit from a selection of home-grown produce that can be turned into delicious homemade recipes throughout the year. More people are growing their own than ever before, supporting a healthier diet and saving money in the supermarkets.



Haskins has centres in Ferndown in Dorset, West End in Southampton and Roundstone and Snowhill in West Sussex. The group also acquired Forest Lodge garden centre in Farnham earlier this year.

