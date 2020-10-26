H&W Brewery creates platform for struggling independent businesses

Author: Online Stories Published: 26th October 2020 12:57

Independent family brewer, Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), has announced plans to support small, local businesses this winter by hosting a new Christmas Market at its Brewery in Blandford in aid of Dorset Mind.



The event is designed to bring the community safely together after a challenging year, encouraging people to shop with independents and support their favourite local businesses this Christmas.



Jess Epton, Visitor Centre Manager at Hall & Woodhouse and organiser of the Christmas Market, said: "Although the government is doing its bit to protect the economy, there are still plenty of creative ways that we can support our favourite local businesses. We hope that our Christmas Market can do just that, while having huge amounts of festive fun in the process.



"The independent Dorset event that we held in August proved to be very popular, so we have decided to host a weekly market over the Christmas period here at the Brewery. I couldn't think of a better way to bring our community together and support our locals at a time when they need it most."



H&W is inviting small businesses to take up a pitch at the event and sell their wares to the community this season. A small stallholder fee of £25 includes the pitch, tea and coffee throughout the day and a bacon butty while setting up in the morning. £10 of every stallholder fee will also be donated to the Brewery's chosen charity, Dorset Mind.



Jess added: "I believe that if you choose a job you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. Personally, this sits true with me and my role at H&W. I want to encourage budding businesspeople in our community to join us over the Christmas period and showcase their entrepreneurial flair, making a living from doing something they love."



The H&W Christmas Market will be held in the Brewery car park every Saturday from 10am - 4pm, starting on Saturday November 21. The event will be fully COVID-Secure with strict measures in place to keep guests and its team safe. All visitors and sellers will be required to sign in and provide their details for NHS Test & Trace and the market will operate with a one-way system.



Additionally The Brewery Tap, located at H&W's Brewery in Blandford, is currently providing a hot desking service for those in the community who are working from home and want a change of scene.



Hot desk space is available for £7 a day, Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm, and includes free Wi-Fi, unlimited coffee and a Badger Beer at the end of the day.



For more information on the Christmas Market and how to book a stall, please call 01258 486004, visit the Facebook page

Hot desk space is available for £7 a day, Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm, and includes free Wi-Fi, unlimited coffee and a Badger Beer at the end of the day.For more information on the Christmas Market and how to book a stall, please call 01258 486004, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BreweryTapHW or head to the website www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/pub/brewery-tap/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.