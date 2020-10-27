H&W’s guests help raise thousands for local charities

Author: Online Stories Published: 27th October 2020 14:37

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), the leading independent family-owned brewer, has raised over £9,000 this summer through its charity dish initiative and Unlock'd lager campaign, in aid of local charities across the south.

The 52 pubs in H&W's managed house estate have included a charity dish on the menu since re-opening to the public after the nationwide lockdown in July. Over £5,000 has been raised through the sale of honey-roast ham this summer, with 25p from each purchase going to the pub's chosen charity.



Alongside this initiative, H&W also pledged to donate 10p from every pint of Unlock'd lager sold throughout summer to charity. Sales of the helles-style lager, which was temporarily rebranded from Forum to Unlock'd to celebrate the re-opening of H&W's pubs, raised nearly £4,000.



Lucinda Gray, Company Relationship Manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We have always championed local causes at Hall & Woodhouse, and we're delighted that this support hasn't slowed this year.

"We're incredibly thankful to our teams and guests for participating in these campaigns. It is down to them that we have been able to donate such an incredible amount to a range of local, independent charity partners at a time when they need our financial backing the most."



Earlier this month, H&W launched a new menu across its managed house estate, including a seasonal charity dish for winter. H&W will donate 25p from the sale of every spiced Indian bhaji burger to each pub's chosen local charity.



Last year, H&W raised over £24,000 through its charity dish initiative in aid of eight local air ambulance charities.



The 52 pubs that make up Hall & Woodhouse's manged house estate stretch from Bristol to Exeter, and London to Brighton. Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for your nearest pub.

