  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

H&W’s guests help raise thousands for local charities

Author: Online Stories Published: 27th October 2020 14:37
 
 Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), the leading independent family-owned brewer, has raised over £9,000 this summer through its charity dish initiative and Unlock'd lager campaign, in aid of local charities across the south.
 
The 52 pubs in H&W's managed house estate have included a charity dish on the menu since re-opening to the public after the nationwide lockdown in July. Over £5,000 has been raised through the sale of honey-roast ham this summer, with 25p from each purchase going to the pub's chosen charity.

Alongside this initiative, H&W also pledged to donate 10p from every pint of Unlock'd lager sold throughout summer to charity. Sales of the helles-style lager, which was temporarily rebranded from Forum to Unlock'd to celebrate the re-opening of H&W's pubs, raised nearly £4,000.

Lucinda Gray, Company Relationship Manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: "We have always championed local causes at Hall & Woodhouse, and we're delighted that this support hasn't slowed this year.
 
"We're incredibly thankful to our teams and guests for participating in these campaigns. It is down to them that we have been able to donate such an incredible amount to a range of local, independent charity partners at a time when they need our financial backing the most."

Earlier this month, H&W launched a new menu across its managed house estate, including a seasonal charity dish for winter. H&W will donate 25p from the sale of every spiced Indian bhaji burger to each pub's chosen local charity.

Last year, H&W raised over £24,000 through its charity dish initiative in aid of eight local air ambulance charities.

The 52 pubs that make up Hall & Woodhouse's manged house estate stretch from Bristol to Exeter, and London to Brighton. Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for your nearest pub.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies