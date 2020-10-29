The Talisman extends support to struggling families this half term

Author: Online Stories Published: 29th October 2020 10:03

The Talisman pub, part of the Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) family, has launched a fundraising initiative to support vulnerable families this half term.

Since Saturday October 24, team members of the pub and the community have donated what they can, and any food items to the scheme. Within the first few days, there was already sufficient donations to provide 32 packed lunches for children in need.

The Talisman's General Manager, Harriet Chase, created this initiative as an immediate response to local families that require help at this time. Harriet's team is continuing to proactively reach out to more families, as the pub has the capacity provide further support and raise more for the community.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the scheme, Harriet said: "I am raising a family in this community, as are some of the team and our guests, and we understand the struggle that everyone is experiencing at the moment.

"It takes real courage to come forward and accept help, there are a lot of negative comments out there on this, and I hope it isn't preventing people from speaking up. We can all find ourselves in hard times, and I am a firm believer that when people are shown kindness, it generates more positivity and kindness in return.

"We have been blown away by the generosity of not only our guests, but the community as a whole. Pubs have always been at the heart of the community, and when our world has been turned upside down, I want to show solidarity and that we are here to support where we can. I am really proud of my team, who has shown nothing but selflessness, I couldn't have achieved this without them."

The free lunch packs consist of sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, cucumber sticks, crisps, a biscuit bar and a drink. The remaining money from the donation fund will be used to create essential grocery packs for local families to collect.

Earlier this month, H&W launched a new menu across its managed house estate, including a seasonal charity dish for winter. H&W will donate 25p from the sale of every spiced Indian bhaji burger to each pub's chosen local charity.

If your family requires assistance this half term, please contact the Talisman on 01489 572614 or visit www.talismanparkgate.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.