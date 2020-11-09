Winners of the Dorset Art Prize 2020 announced

Author: Online Stories Published: 9th November 2020 14:01

Bournemouth & Poole College are delighted to announce the winners of the Dorset Art Prize.



The winners of the Dorset Art Prize 2020 were announced in a virtual awards ceremony on the College's website. This year's Dorset Art Prize took place under unprecedented circumstances and the College encouraged young people and adults to take creative inspiration from the current situation and use art to express themselves.



The Dorset Art Prize was established by the College in 2014, with the support of Dorset Community Foundation Trust. The key objective of the Dorset Art Prize is to actively engage with all aspects of the community through encouraging and helping to create a broader, more inclusive vision for art locally.



The theme for this year's Dorset Art Prize was ‘Youth'. Entrants were encouraged to interpret and explore this theme in broad and figurative ways, as well as more literal considerations.



Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "We founded the Dorset Art Prize seven years ago because we wanted to demonstrate the College's commitment to the Arts locally. It's been so pleasing to see the Dorset Art Prize go from strength to strength, not only in terms of the volume of entries but also in the breadth of talent.



"We have been overwhelmed by the entries this year and would like to thank everyone who has taken the time and effort to participate in the competition. Congratulations to all of our award winners this year."



Every year an esteemed panel of judges reviews the huge variety of work to decide the finalists. This year's entries were judged by Michael Spender, Museum and Arts Manager for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council; Rebecca Rossiter, Public Programming and Learning Manager, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council; Sibyl Fine King, Director of the Fine Family Foundation; Helen Marshall, an international award-winning visual artist; Julie Massie, an extremely well-regarded Ceramic artist; Jacqueline Hurley, widely regarded as the country's foremost Remembrance artist; and Tony Worobiec, an established Fine Art photographer and author.



Bournemouth & Poole College is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 Dorset Art Prize:



Years 10 and 11 Dorset students



1st Ella Barnes

2nd Daniel Garncarz

3rd Maggie Rushton



Years 12 and 13 Dorset students



1st Carla Anning

2nd Kieran Davies

3rd Kardelen Kurtolgu



19+



1st Sam Davies

2nd Danny Byrne

3rd Bjorn Sjoling



Community Art Prize - Poole and East Dorset Arts Society (PEDAS)



School Art Prize - Parkstone Grammar School



The Dorset Art Prize 2021 will be launched in the new year.



For more information about Art and Design courses at Bournemouth & Poole College, please visit

thecollege.co.uk/what-to-study/curriculum-areas/art-and-design

