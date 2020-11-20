IT support company, ITSB, announces strategic merger with audio visual specialist, Quad Vision

Bournemouth-based IT company, ITSB, has completed a strategic merger with a leading-edge Audio-Visual firm in a move to strengthen its service proposition to clients in a deal that was concluded just ahead of the second national lockdown.

ITSB, which manages IT solutions, cloud infrastructure and IT Security for business, education and charitable sector clients, has merged with Wimborne-based Quad Vision, an Audio-Visual specialist in the field of digital display systems such as video conferencing and digital signage screens, as well as COVID-19 solutions such as LCD hand sanitiser displays and contactless thermometer displays.

Quad Vision now sits as the Audio and Visual arm of ITSB and this consolidation allows both firms to bolster not only their services and product portfolio but also their technical expertise, specifically within dedicated Video conferencing room capabilities.



Lee Dredge, CEO of ITSB, said: "Since the first national lockdown we experienced a significant increase in demand for our services, predominantly implementing technologies like Microsoft 365TM and Microsoft TeamsTM which allow for productive remote working. Sanjay Saini at Quad Vision and I have been professional friends for many years and our merger discussions started some time ago, before the pandemic hit. We recognised that by joining forces we can strengthen our service proposition to existing and future customer bases, plus creating the ability to deliver professional conference room solutions via Microsoft TeamsTM.

"Despite the current climate both ITSB and Quad Vision are on target for 30 per cent growth this financial year, demonstrating that businesses across the region see the importance of investing in technology to support them through challenging times."

Sanjay Saini, Managing Director at Quad Vision, added: "We are delighted to be joining forces with ITSB and to work collaboratively on projects. This merger enables us to propel the growth of all services, continue to provide high-end and large installs to clients, as well as specialist bespoke solutions.

"We anticipate this move will benefit our businesses in terms of growth, strength in numbers and the ability to complement each other's products much more closely. This is a decision born from aligned synergies and not necessity, together propelling our businesses to the next level."

As a result of the merger, employees of the businesses will benefit from further career development and product training.

ITSB and Quad Vision are both a part of the TECHNEDs Investment LLP family who handled the high-level structuring of the strategic merger. TECHNEDs' own Simon Mewett will remain as Chairman to both ITSB & Quad Vision, with Iain McKenzie serving as Non-Executive Director. Lee Dredge will remain as CEO to both organisations and Sanjay Saini will become CTO.

For more information on the IT or audio visual solutions provided by ITSB and Quad Vision, please head to https://www.itsupportbusiness.co.uk/ or https://www.quadvision.co.uk respectively.

