Leader of Ouch Training appointed to provide global support to leading health and safety body

Simon Cassin, CEO of Ouch Training, has strengthened his longstanding relationship with the leading health and safety body, IOSH, by becoming a Topic Advisor for its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme.



Simon will be supporting IOSH's (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health) members who are looking to develop themselves through the CPD programme. Specifically, he will be an additional source of expertise, helping the IOSH CPD team to recognise and share appropriate sources of training, academic papers, websites, books and podcasts.

Commenting on his role, Simon said: "I am extremely humbled to have been offered the opportunity to support the IOSH members. I have always championed the value of greater understanding and application of morality and ethics within the industry, and it is fantastic to be given this chance to continue working with an internationally recognised body."

The topics of applied philosophy and psychology in the workplace are relatively new to the health, safety and wellbeing industry, but after many years of academic study and practical experience, Simon has sparked a wider interest in the topic from the sector.

Throughout the year, Simon has delivered several webinars surrounding applied philosophy and morality and ethics within the health and safety industry. During these oversubscribed sessions, Simon encouraged listeners to consider the bigger picture behind socially accepted norms in the sector, bringing in ideas from philosophical thinkers such as Walzer, Plato, Aristotle, Hume and Kant.



To complement this role, Ouch Training is launching a series of philosophy and psychology-based courses. The programme will not only apply to workplace health and safety, but will also consider fundamental aspects of employee and customer relationships across various areas of business.

The first course being offered by Ouch Training is called ‘An Introduction to Morality and Ethics'. The programme is designed to bring together practical applications of ethical concepts, with common examples of moral dilemmas to show how a business can use an ethical framework to achieve and maintain ethical standards. The course is aimed at businesses managers and leaders who seek to develop greater knowledge and understanding of how ethics and morality can enhance and enable their day to day business objectives.

Ouch Training delivers bespoke health, safety and wellbeing training to a wide range of businesses. The company has two branches, one on the south coast and another in Manchester. The company's flexible nature and online learning platform allows for training sessions to take place with candidates across the globe. Emphasis is placed on facilitating a memorable learning experience which is both enjoyable and worthwhile.

For more information on this upcoming course, and others available at Ouch Training, please visit: www.ouchtraining.co.uk

