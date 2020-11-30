Poole Food Bank opens food storage unit in the Dolphin Shopping Centre due to rise in demand

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has welcomed the opening of a storage unit by Poole Food Bank on Kingland Crescent, which previously housed Argos.

The unit will be used as a storage facility for the charity, due to a rise in demand for food across the county.

Nick Bold, Project Manager at Faithworks, said: "This new storage facility in Poole will enable us to have a central location to work from. We are hugely grateful to the excellent management team at the Dolphin Centre for their creative and brilliant ongoing support."

A donation point for Poole Food Bank can be found opposite Marks and Spencer in the centre, with donations still being accepted during opening hours.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager, added: "We are extremely proud to grow our relationship with Poole Food Bank by welcoming them to the centre. Shoppers have always been incredibly generous with their donations, and we are pleased to offer the charity a base to operate from."

Poole Food Bank is a project run by local charity, Faithworks. In addition to providing food parcels to local families, the charity offers budget support and debt advice to individuals in need. The charity also provides practical support for single parent families, those in debt and people affected by addiction.

The unit in the centre is primarily used for storage by the food bank. For more information, please visit: www.faithworkswessex.org.uk

