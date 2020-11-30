Dolphin Shopping Centre extends opening hours in the run up to Christmas

Author: Online Stories Published: 30th November 2020 18:17

To facilitate the predicted post-lockdown demand on retailers, management at the Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has decided to extend the centre's opening hours.



From Wednesday December 2, the centre will be open from 8am to 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 10:30am to 5:30pm on Sundays. * Shoppers are encouraged to check individual retailers' websites for further information on specific store opening hours.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "The government-enforced lockdown meant for many that Christmas shopping was put on hold. Usually, Christmas is a busy time for us at the centre, and we hope that by offering these extended opening hours, we can provide shoppers with more opportunities and flexibility to visit the centre at quieter times**."

Prior to the lockdown, the centre invested heavily in a range of new health and safety measures. Contactless hand sanitiser stations have been positioned throughout the centre, whilst enhanced and more frequent cleaning routines are being carried out daily on frequent touch points.

The centre has adapted its layout to reflect social distancing measures. A one-way system remains in place, along with required social distancing floor markers. In addition, each retailer also has a dedicated team member at its entrance to manage the number of shoppers inside.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk and check the centre's social media channels for updates on opening times.

*Please note the centre will be open between 8am - 6.30pm on Thursday 24th of December.

